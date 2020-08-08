850 kg ganja seized in kandhamal

850 Kg Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Kandhamal District

By KalingaTV Bureau

Phulbani: Tightening the noose against illegal trading of Ganja, Gocchapada Police conducted a raid on illegal transportation of ganja in Kenduguda village in Kandhamal district of Odisha and seized more than 8 quintals of ganja.

One person named Narottam Palia has been arrested in this connection, said Phulbani SDPO Mahendranath Murmu.

As per reports, after getting information about the illegal transport a Police team constituting Phulbani SDPO Mahendranath Murmu, Kenduguda Police station IIC Trupti Ranjan Nayak and other police personnel conducted a raid and seized 850 kg of Ganja.

The huge cache of contraband was being transported from Kandhamal district to Kantamal area of Boudh district, says report.

