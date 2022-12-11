85 grams of brown sugar seized from Brahmagiri, 1 arrested

Puri: A team of Excise Officials conducted a raid in Brahmagiri of Puri district and seized 85 grams of brown sugar and arrested a drug peddler yesterday.

Acting on a specific input from a reliable source, the Excise Official conducted a raid near the Mahavir Temple in Brahmagiri and arrested a man, whom they identified as Ramakant Jena.

Ramakant Jena, whose age is said to be 37-year-old, was forwarded to the court following his arrested and the court rejected his bail petition and sent him to Puri jail.

Sources said that the market value of the seized brown sugar is assumed to be Rs 8.5 lakh. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Ramakant Jena, added the sources.