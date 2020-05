Bhubaneswar: Another 84 Covid19 patients have recovered in Odisha and are being discharged informed the Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept.) Government of Odisha.

24 are from Ganjam

18 from Jajpur

11 from Balasore

7 from Cuttack

6 from Bhadrak

5 from Kendrapara

4 each from Khordha and Puri

2 each from Nayagarh and Mayurbhanj, and

1 from Sundargarh.