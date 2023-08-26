8,380 bottles of cough syrup seized in Odisha’s Bargarh, 3 held

Bargarh: The Town Thana Police of Bargarh district in Odisha on Saturday arrested 3 persons on the charge of illegal trade of cough syrup. Police seized as many as 8380 bottles of cough syrup from the possession of the accused persons.

As per reports, Bargarh Thana Police on Saturday conducted a series of raids and busted a racket of illegal cough syrup traders.

Police arrested as many as three persons and also seized a huge cache of corex bottles.

It is to be noted that earlier on August 22, as many as 60 people had been arrested in this town for the same illegal trade.

Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena said that three more people were arrested in the illegal cough syrup trading case. Police seized 8,380 bottles of cough syrup and 2 four-wheelers from the possession of the accused persons. The town police have prosecuted 3 accused and forwarded them to Court.