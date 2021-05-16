Baliguda: Amidst the gloom of the Coronavirus pandemic,a 83-year-old patient from Baliguda in Kandhamal district who was critical while battling Covid-19,returned home after recovering, proving that even in the most vulnerable age group one can beat the virus.



The patient was in the ICU past 10 days with serious problems as his oxygen level had dropped down in the Covid Care Centre in Baliguda.

The Patient Shyamghana Panda, got discharged finally and returned back home. The nurses, doctors and employees of the Covid care bid him a farewell by presenting him with a flower bouquet.

Shyamghana has set an example for others by beating the deadly virus at this vulnerable age.