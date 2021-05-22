83 Inmates Of Another Sub Jail Test Covid +Ve In Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: As many as 83 inmates of the Padampur sub-jail in Bargarh have tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Yesterday, swab samples of the 124 jail inmates and 8 jail staff swab samples have been sent for RT-PCR test, out of which 83 tested positive, informed SDMO.

Of the 88 infected prisoners, 5 have been shifted to Covid care centre inside the premises of the jail, one has been supplied with oxygen and the entire jail has been sanitised, informs SDMO.

The jail doctor is closely monitoring the health condition of the remaining inmates.

Also Read: Odisha: 96 Prisoners Test Covid Positive In Jharpada Jail, Bhubaneswar

Yesterday, 96 inmates and staff of the Jharpada jail had tested positive for the deadly virus.

 

