Bhubaneswar : As many as 83 new Covid positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the BMC said on Sunday.

Of the fresh 83 Covid cases in the State Capital, 20 cases have been detected from quarantine, 20 from contact with earlier positives while 63 are local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 201 Covid patients have been cured in the city in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of infected cases in the city has increased to 29,236.

At present, the active cases of the city stand at 1,304 the civic body said.