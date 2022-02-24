825 Covid patients recover in Odisha on February 24

Bhubaneswar: As on February 24, more 825 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed. The total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached 12,71,843.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in Sambalpur district followed by Sundargarh and Khordha districts.
The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:
179 from Sambalpur
104 from Sundargarh
85 from Khordha
47 from Jajapur
44 from Anugul
36 from Baleswar
30 from Cuttack
25 from Sonepur
24 from Gajapati
22 from Mayurbhanj
22 from Rayagada
21 from Bargarh
21 from Koraput
19 from Jharsuguda
16 from Bhadrak
16 from Nayagarh
14 from Deogarh
11 from Kalahandi
11 from Nuapada
11 from Puri
9 from Ganjam
8 from Jagatsinghpur
7 from Keonjhar
6 from Kandhamal
5 from Kendrapara
5 from Nabarangpur
3 from Dhenkanal
2 from Malkangiri
19 from State Pool
Odisha on Thursday reported 339 fresh cases of Covid including 69 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.
Among the 339 positives, 199 cases are in quarantine and 149 are local contacts.
