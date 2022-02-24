825 Covid patients recover in Odisha on February 24

Bhubaneswar: As on February 24, more 825 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department informed. The total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached 12,71,843.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in Sambalpur district followed by Sundargarh and Khordha districts.

The details of the recovery cases from different districts today are as follows:

179 from Sambalpur

104 from Sundargarh

85 from Khordha

47 from Jajapur

44 from Anugul

36 from Baleswar

30 from Cuttack

25 from Sonepur

24 from Gajapati

22 from Mayurbhanj

22 from Rayagada

21 from Bargarh

21 from Koraput

19 from Jharsuguda

16 from Bhadrak

16 from Nayagarh

14 from Deogarh

11 from Kalahandi

11 from Nuapada

11 from Puri

9 from Ganjam

8 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Keonjhar

6 from Kandhamal

5 from Kendrapara

5 from Nabarangpur

3 from Dhenkanal

2 from Malkangiri

19 from State Pool

Odisha on Thursday reported 339 fresh cases of Covid including 69 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

Among the 339 positives, 199 cases are in quarantine and 149 are local contacts.