82 students of KISS get Fellowship, Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta congratulated

Bhubaneswar: 82 students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Bhubaneswar of Odisha have brought laurels to the State. They have been selected to get Fellowship from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

As per reports, these 82 students will get scholarship from the central government for action oriented research. Out of them 6 have been selected in UGC, NET/JRF, CSIR NET JRF.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS, wished the successful students a bright future at the KISS campus on Sunday. And they thanked Dr Samanta and conveyed their gratitude.