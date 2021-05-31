811 New Covid-19 Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar on May 31: Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday has reported 811 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

According to BMC, 168 quarantine cases and 643 local contact cases were recorded out of the total 811 fresh cases.

On the other hand, as many as 1046 persons recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Bhubaneswar has increased to 338, while the active cases are 11,250. Besides, the total cases of the virus infection have reached 75,784 and the recovered cases stand at 64,175.

The details of the cases detected in last 24 hours are as follows: