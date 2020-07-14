Phulbani: An 81-year-old man from Odisha’s Kandhamal district has defeated the coronavirus and recovered from the deadly virus.

As per reports, Gopinath Dakua of Indragadha village under Raikia block of the district, was undergoing treatment at a Public Health Centre (PHC) near his village after having influenza and cough. When his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a temporary medical centre at Raikia on June 28.

The health staff collected swab samples from the elderly man as he was showing symptoms of Covid-19. He was found positive for coronavirus and shifted to KIMS Covid Hospital at Phulbani on July 4. He was being discharged from the hospital yesterday after completely recovered from the virus.

Dakua expressed his gratitude to the district administration and staff of the KIMS Covid hospital. “During my treatment at Covid Hospital, doctors, nurses and other staff attended sincerely and took good care of me. I received good quality food in the Covid hospital,” he said.