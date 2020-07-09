Koraput: Pottangi police in Koraput district have seized around 800 kg of ganja worth 40 lakh from a container at Salur in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district.

Acting on a tip-off about the transportation of ganja in the vehicle from Pottangi to Andhra-pradesh, a police team chased the vehicle. After knowing about the chase, the driver and helper parked the container near Salur and fled from the spot.

Later, the police recovered 180 packets of ganja from the vehicle and started their probe into the matter.

“During the search, the police recovered 180 packets of cannabis from the driver’s cabin. The market price of the recovered ganja is assumed to be worth Rs 40 lakh. We can identify the actual owner of the vehicle after verifying its documents,” said Sunabeda SDPO Niranjan Behera.