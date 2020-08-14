800 Kg Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Koraput

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: Odisha Police today seized 800 kg of ganja from two places and arrested two persons in this connection in Koraput district.

According to sources, Boipariguda police was conducting patrolling and intercepted the vehicle. During search cops seized 511 kg of contraband from the vehicle and arrested two persons in connection with the illegal supply.

Police have also seized the SUV vehicle, which was used for supplying the ganja.

The contraband was being smuggled from Mahulput village under Boipariguda tehsil to Jeypore

The arrested have been identified as the residents of Jamjadi village under Bepariguda block in Koraput district.

Similarly, Lamtaput police seized 3 quintals of marijuana during patrolling near Sagar village following which driver and helper of the vehicle fled from the spot.

During search police found huge quantity of ganja stashed in a hidden chamber in the vehicle.

The local market value of the seized contraband would be around Rs 30 lakh, said police.

The contraband was being smuggled to Sambalpur from the district, said police.

 

