80-year-old woman gets beaten up and thrown out of house by sons in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a disturbing incident, a 80-year-old woman was left starving for 6 consecutive days after being assaulted by her family members.

Allegedly, the woman woman was beaten up and thrown out of the house by her four sons. The incident took place at a house in Chandbali block of the district.

The old woman who was beaten up has been identified as Kaushalya. Despite having 4 sons, 4 daughter-in-laws and seven grandchildren, she has been left to fend for herself. She said that her family not only refused to give her food, but also physically abused her. She even shared that she has been facing all of these ever since her husband passed away, 15 years back.

The villagers, when questioned about this, said that they did not want to intervene since it was a private family matter. After the incident came to light, several social organizations and District Magistrate ensured that immediate action was taken.

Social Security officer Shalvi Kumar Das, Sub-District Social Officer Subhash Chandra Nayak, and Block social officer Vishwa Ranjan visited Kaushalya. They offered her Rs. 10,000 on behalf of the District Red Cross Fund. The officials gave her new clothes and also issued a stern warning to the family members.