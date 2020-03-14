eighty year old retired engineer raped six year old minor girl in Ghashipura Keonjhar Odisha

80-year-old retired engineer rapes 6-year-old minor girl in Keonjhar of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 484

Keonjhar: An eighty year old retired engineer has allegedly raped a six year old minor girl in Ghasipura area of this district in Odisha. The incident came to light after someone intimated about it to the DGP on Twitter.

Related News

“Consumption of egg, chicken, meat, fish don’t spread…

Wild bear visits temple in Odisha’s Nabarangpur: Video goes…

22 Kg Ganja seized in Jajpur of Odisha, 2 arrested

KISS Declares Holiday for Coronavirus

As per the report, the crime took place two days back. The house of the victim is close to the house of the accused. It has been thought that the old man might have lured the girl and took her with him to commit the alleged crime. After knowing about it, the victim’s family members rushed to the house of the accused and rescued the girl.

Though it is said that her family members had lodged an FIR with Ghasipura Police, action was taken after someone intimated about it to the DGP on Twitter. Police arrested the accused immediately and later, forwarded him to the Court.

You might also like
State

“Consumption of egg, chicken, meat, fish don’t spread coronavirus”

State

Wild bear visits temple in Odisha’s Nabarangpur: Video goes viral

State

22 Kg Ganja seized in Jajpur of Odisha, 2 arrested

State

KISS Declares Holiday for Coronavirus

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.