Bhubaneswar: 80 percent of Petrol pumps in Odisha will remain closed tomorrow for Janta Curfew. This step has been taken keeping eye on the growing Corona pandemic. The Odisha petroleum dealer’s association President has made this announcement on Saturday.

As most of the petrol pumps remain crowded on Sundays, such big step is taken to follow Prime Minister Modi’s call on Public Curfew.

In view of public curfew, buses also will not roll tomorrow in Odisha. Almost 19,000 private buses will be closed across the state. The private owners’ association has decided to suspend bus services from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.