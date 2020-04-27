80% of COVID-19 cases in Odisha remain asymptomatic, says Subrato Bagchi

Bhubaneswar: At least 80 per cent of the total COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha have remained asymptomatic so far, said State Govt’s Spokesperson on Coronavirus Subroto Bagchi on Monday.

Addressing his regular media brief at the Geet Govind Sadan here, Bagchi said, “80 per cent patients of the total 110 cases in Odisha have been detected without any symptoms. These persons can also transmit the deadly virus to others.”

Bagchi also said that the world is now facing a dynamic situation while dealing the Coronavirus pandemic. Every passing day, new information has been emerging about the deadly infection.

“Few weeks ago, Health experts told that only health personnel need to wear face masks, but later we came to know that everybody must wear face masks to contain the spread of Coronavirus,” Bagchi pointed out.

“The scientists and doctors have earlier viewed that Coronavirus primarily infect the lungs and the infected persons will experience breathing problem. However, it has now come to fore that the deadly infection can affect other parts of the body,” he further said.

As many as 111 persons were tested positive for the COVID-19 in the State, when the last reports came in. A total of 37 persons have been recovered from the infection while one person has lost his life due to COVID-19 in the state.