Bhubaneswar: Another 80 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha, the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Tuesday. All of them were discharged from the hospitals post treatment, it added.

Among the fresh recovered cases, 17 are from Puri, 16 from Kendrapara , 16 from Malkangiri, seven from Cuttack, three each from Nayagarh, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda, two each from Ganjam, Kandhamal and Khordharda, one each from Balangir, Jagatsinghpur and Nabarangpur.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325, the Health department tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 141 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24-hours.

