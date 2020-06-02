80 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha

80 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; Recovery tally rises to 1325

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Another 80  COVID-19 patients have recovered in Odisha, the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Tuesday. All of them were discharged from the hospitals post treatment, it added.

Among the fresh recovered cases, 17 are from Puri, 16 from Kendrapara , 16 from Malkangiri, seven from Cuttack, three each from Nayagarh, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda, two each from Ganjam, Kandhamal and Khordharda, one each from  Balangir, Jagatsinghpur and  Nabarangpur.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325, the Health department tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the state reported 141 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24-hours.

Also Read: Odisha Reports 141 New COVID19 Positive Cases, State Tally Reaches 2245

You might also like
State

Odisha Cop, Two Others Arrested For Attempting To Kidnap Woman In Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Enjoys Net Approval Of 82.96%: Times Of India Survey

State

Minor girl swept away in Brahmani River after falling off wooden suspension bridge

State

Met issues thunderstorm, lightning warning for 8 districts in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.