80 grams of heroin seized in Jajpur of Odisha, one arrested

Jajpur: The Excise Department has seized 80 grams of heroin and arrested one person here on Sunday. The heroin is reportedly worth Rs 8 lakh.

As per sources, the accused has been identified Aju Das. Aju Das was caught with heroin while the Excise department was patrolling in Kuakhia Bazar area yesterday. The police seized 80 grams of heroin and 4 thousand rupees in cash from him. The estimated value of the seized heroin is Rs 8 lakh.

He was regularly supplying and dealing heroin from Balswar and Bhadrak districts, the Excise department got to know while investigating. The district Excise inspector Swala Queen Sahu informed that accused Aju Das has been forwarded to court today.

In a similar incident, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard seized 40 kg heroin worth over Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Wednesday morning and six Pakistanis were also nabbed.