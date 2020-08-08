8-yr-old Isita makes it to ‘India book of records’ for writing Ramayana in 57 pages

Berhampur: Bringing laurels to the State 8-year-old Ishita Achary from Berhampur in Ganjam district of Odisha registered her name recently to the ‘India Book of Records’ for writing the summary of Holy Scripture Ramayana merely within 57 pages. She achieved the feat as the ‘Youngest to write Ramayana’ by India Book of Records.

As per reports, Ishita wrote the summary of the Hindu holy text Ramayana just within 22 days. She started writing the book in May, 2020 after watching Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’ TV show.

Born to Rashmita and Sanjeev Achary, Ishita hails from the Defence Colony of Berhampur in Ganjam district. She is the granddaughter of Padmini and Rudra Prasad Achary. She is presently studying in Class III at the NSN Memorial School in Chennai and leaves along with her parents.

Report: Prakash Pattanayak, Berhampur