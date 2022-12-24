8-yr-old dies after being hit by paddy cutting machine in Odisha

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a paddy cutting machine in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The minor deceased boy was the son of Sanyasi Malik and was a resident of Khadianta village under Pattamundai block.

The boy was first rushed to Pattamundai Hospital and as his condition later deteriorated he was shifted to Cuttack where he succumbed on the way.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the tragic incident.