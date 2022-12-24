8-yr-old dies after being hit by paddy cutting machine in Odisha

An eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a paddy cutting machine in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
minor dies in odisha
Representational Image

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy has died after being hit by a paddy cutting machine in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The minor deceased boy was the son of Sanyasi Malik and was a resident of Khadianta village under Pattamundai block.

Related News

Odisha: 3 minors drown while bathing in village pond

Odisha: Meeting on Covid to be held tomorrow

Odisha: 20 tortoises recovered during raid in Gajapati

Panic in Dhenkanal Govt ITI college as students faint during…

The boy was first rushed to Pattamundai Hospital and as his condition later deteriorated he was shifted to Cuttack where he succumbed on the way.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the tragic incident.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.