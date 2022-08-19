8 year old minor boy dies of snakebite in Odisha’s Koraput dist: Watch

Koraput: In a tragic incident an eight year old minor boy was died of snake bite in Koraput district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in Smrutiguda village in Pipalpadar panchayat under Laxmipur Police Station jurisdiction in the district.

The deceased boy has been identified as Bishal Bagh of Smrutiguda village.

As per reports, on Thursday night the family members of the boy were sleeping when a snake bit the boy. Within no time the boy cried loudly due to the poisonous effect.

The family members awoke and found that blood was oozing out from a part of his body. Soon they could guess that it was due to snake bite. Hence, they searched for the snake and found it hiding in the same house. They bit the snake to death.

The boy was then rushed to the Laxmipur hospital in critical condition. However, he died while treatment was undergoing there.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the child.