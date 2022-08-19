8 year old minor boy dies of snakebite in Odisha’s Koraput

8 year old minor boy dies of snakebite in Odisha’s Koraput dist: Watch

By WCE 5 71 0

Koraput: In a tragic incident an eight year old minor boy was died of snake bite in Koraput district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in Smrutiguda village in Pipalpadar panchayat under Laxmipur Police Station jurisdiction in the district.

The deceased boy has been identified as Bishal Bagh of Smrutiguda village.

As per reports, on Thursday night the family members of the boy were sleeping when a snake bit the boy. Within no time the boy cried loudly due to the poisonous effect.

The family members awoke and found that blood was oozing out from a part of his body. Soon they could guess that it was due to snake bite. Hence, they searched for the snake and found it hiding in the same house. They bit the snake to death.

The boy was then rushed to the Laxmipur hospital in critical condition. However, he died while treatment was undergoing there.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the child.

You might also like
State

Odisha adds another 452 Covid recoveries

State

Rare fish found in flood water in Nimapada of Puri district

State

Ganjam: Cluster Review Meeting on Transformative Urban Agenda under 5T Governance…

State

Bhubaneswar: 2 arrested in Jaydev Vihar sword attack case

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.