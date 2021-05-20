8-Year-Old Hacked To Death By Brother In Odisha

By WCE 1
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Bolangir: A 8-year-old boy was chased and hacked to death allegedly by his brother at Pandaren village under Turekela police limits of Bolangir district.

Sources said, a verbal spat broke out between two brothers and in a fit of rage the accused brother killed with a sharp weapon. It is suspected that he killed his brother over past enmity.

The accused brother fled from the scene after committing crime.

On being informed, police reached the spot and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

