Balasore: In a very sad incident, an eight-year-old girl was killed after getting crushed under a JCB machine in this district of Odisha on Thursday. A pall of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the little girl.

The deceased has been identified as Asha (8), daughter of Kandhei Bindhai of Ankula village under Soro Police Station of this district.

As per reports, the girl asked for something to her mother when she was having lunch on Wednesday. However, due to some reason her mother slapped her once. However, Asha got frightened and ran to the nearby Bagudi Durga Devi Crusher Unit and hid herself inside a tractor tyre that was lying on the ground to get rid of further beating from her mother.

However, later a JCB machine was parked on the tyre. As a result the girl got crushed as she was still inside the tyre.

After getting information, Soro Police rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. Further investigation of the case is underway.