Paradip: Atleast 15 fell ill, including an 8-year old who is critical after ammonia gas leaked at a prawn processing plant and ice factory at Paradip Garh in Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday.

The incident took place in the afternoon hours when the gas suspected to be ammonia leaked from the plant mostly affecting workers of the factory who complained of breathing problem.

The affected people were immediately shifted to Paradip port hospital. Of which three including an 8-year old who became seriously ill were referred to SCB Medical Colleghe and Hosiptal in Cuttack.

The exact reason behind the leak is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Director of Factory & Broilers Chandrakanta Dalei informed about the ammonia gas leak incident.