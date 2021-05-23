8-Year Old Critical,15 Hospitalised After Ammonia Leak in Odisha Prawn Factory

By WCE 1

Paradip: Atleast 15 fell ill, including an 8-year old who is critical after ammonia gas leaked at a prawn processing plant and ice factory at Paradip Garh in Jagatsinghpur district on Sunday.

The incident took place in the afternoon hours when the gas suspected to be ammonia leaked from the plant mostly affecting workers of the factory who complained of breathing problem.

The affected people were immediately shifted to Paradip port hospital. Of which three including an 8-year old who became seriously ill were referred to SCB Medical Colleghe and Hosiptal in Cuttack.

The exact reason behind the leak is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Director of Factory & Broilers Chandrakanta Dalei informed about the ammonia gas leak incident.

You might also like
State

Scores Of Dead Fish Wash Ashore At Puri Beach

State

Odisha: Cyclone Yaas To Turn Into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, Likely To Cross…

State

20,007.33 MT Oxygen Sent By Odisha To States In Need

State

Odisha Govt Sanctions Additional Rs 55 Lakh To Feed Stray Animals

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.