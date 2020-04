8 Text Books Of Class 10 Changed By Board Of Secondary Education, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Secretary of BSE (Board of Secondary Education), Odisha informed that text books of 8 subjects in 10th standard have been changed.

The textbooks of 2020-21 academic session have been changed by the board.

The textbooks will be provided to students after the coronavirus lockdown ends i.e. after 3rd May 2020 said the Secretary.