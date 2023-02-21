8 students injured in accident in Deogarh

Deogarh: At least eight students were injured after the Bolero vehicle which was carrying them hit a truck in Odisha’s Deogarh district today.

The road accident occurred near Bhukabeda village on National Highway-49 when the four-wheeler hit the truck from behind this afternoon.

The injured were rescued by some locals and rushed to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Their health conditions are stated to be stable.

A team of cops from the local police station reached the spot of the accident and started an investigation into the matter.

More details are awaited.