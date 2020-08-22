8 Sand-laden Vehicles Set On Fire In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Ganjam: Some unidentified miscreants allegedly set eight sand laden vehicles on fire at Kolidaspur under the Hinjili police limits in Aska today.

According to reports, the locals have repeatedly complained to the administration about the illegal sand mining, but the administration did not respond to their complaints.

The irate locals took law into their own hands and set a  tractor, a JCB and a tipper on fire which were allegedly being used for illegal sand mining in river bed near the village.

Illegal sand mining from riverbeds in several areas continues in Alpur, Sikiri, Kolidaspur areas by some sand mafias. Villagers have alleged that the riverbed will be damaged due to the illegal sand mining.

 

 

