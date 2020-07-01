8 Rooms Gutted In Fire Mishap In Odisha’s Khordha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khordha: As many as eight rooms of a house were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out at Mali Sahi of Nidhipur village under Haj Panchayat in Khordha district last night.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported, properties worth lakhs were destroyed in the mishap.

According to sources, a fire broke out in the house from burnt dung cakes in the cowshed.

Burning of dried dung cakes in the cowsheds are widely used in villages to protect the cows and cattle from mosquitoes and other flies.

The spark erupted from the shed gradually and it spread over the entire house, burning it to ashes.

