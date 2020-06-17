8 railway stations in Odisha get ISO certification

8 railway stations in Odisha get ISO certification for environment management system

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight railway stations in Odisha  on Wednesday received ISO 14001:2015 certification for provision of passenger amenities and allied services like setting up of environment management system for the clean and hygienic environment for passengers throughout the premises of the station.

The eight stations are Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri,  Sambalpur, Rayagada, Kesinga, Balangir and Titlagarh.

ISO 14001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system. It accredits an organisation that manages its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner per standard norms.

