Koraput: In a major crackdown, the Lamtaput police seized 8 quintals of Ganja(dry cannabis) near Tusuba Chhaka in Koraput and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sunil Kumar and Ajit Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the Lamtaput police intercepted the truck. During the search the cops found seized 8 quintals of Ganja worth Rs 80 lakh.

The contraband was being smuggled to Uttar pradesh from various parts of Koraput, while the main accused has been absconding.

The main accused will be arrested soon,informs Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra.