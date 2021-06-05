8 Quintals Of Ganja Seized In Odisha, 2 Arrested

By WCE 1

Koraput: In a major crackdown, the Lamtaput police seized 8 quintals of Ganja(dry cannabis)  near Tusuba Chhaka in Koraput and arrested two persons in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sunil Kumar and Ajit Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the Lamtaput police intercepted the truck. During the search the cops found seized 8 quintals of Ganja worth Rs 80 lakh.

The contraband was being smuggled to Uttar pradesh from various parts of Koraput, while the main accused has been absconding.

The main accused will be arrested soon,informs Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra.

You might also like
State

Cattle-Laden Pick-Up Vans Seized In Odisha, Over 20 Cows Rescued

State

Khordha Reports Highest Covid Deaths For Second Consecutive Day

State

Odisha Sees Dip In The Covid-19 Positive Cases

State

Sala Budha Fame Sambalpuri Actor Atal Bihari Panda No More

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.