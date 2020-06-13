8 police personnel, 5 ODRAF jawans test positive for COVID in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight police personnel, five ODRAF jawans, two officers of Ganjam Police and one from Malkangiri tested positive for COVID in the last twenty-four hours in Odisha.

It is to be noted that the State witnessed the biggest single day spike on Saturday as 225 persons tested COVID positive.

Police personnel and ODRAF jawans, who are regarded as the Corona warriors, getting infected with coronavirus is of course a thing to be worried about.

As of now Cuttack district has the highest active COVID positive cases in Odisha. Cuttack district has 186 active cases while Ganjam has 128 active cases.