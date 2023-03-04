8 places in Odisha sizzle at temperature of 38 degree Celsius or above

Bhubaneswar: People of Odisha have started to feel the heat of the summer as eight places of the State recorded temperature of 38 degree Celsius or above today.

According to the regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Central (IMD), Sambalpur reported the highest temperature of the day as it sizzled at 38.6 degrees Celsius. This was followed by Talcher, where a temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius was recorded by the weatherman.

Residents of the State Capital City, Bhubaneswar, witnessed a temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius today. The other places where the day temperature touched/crossed the 38-degree Celsius mark are Jharsuguda (38.4), Sonepur (38.4), Baripada (38), Boudh (38) and Khurda (38).

Have a look at today’s weather report by IMD: