8 Persons Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Mounts To 380

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as eight more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths reported from Ganjam District. One each from Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri.

The death toll has risen to 380 in Odisha.

The details of the death are as follows:

1. A 59-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

2. An 82-year old male of Cuttack district.

3. A 58-year old male of Dhenkanal district.

4. A 57-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & hypothyroidism.

5. A 48-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & morbid obesity.

6. An 82-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. A 62-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

8. A 76-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.