8 Persons Die In Separate Cases Of Road Mishaps in Odisha

By IANS
accident in odisha today

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight people including a woman were killed in separate cases of road mishaps in different places of  Odisha on Wednesday.

In the first incident, two persons were killed while five others sustained critical injury after a vehicle, carrying a groom’s party for a marriage function, met with an accident at Bijepur square. The injured have been admitted to Burla VIMSAR Hospital.

Similarly, a man and his brother-in-law were crushed to death under a speeding Bolero vehicle under Harichandanpur police limits in Keonjhar district.

In another incident, an elderly man died after being hit by a motorist on the National Highway-60 under Basta police limits in Balasore district. The deceased has been identified as Kalicharan of Nischitpur village.

In the fourth incident, a man identified as Jaladhar Mallick, died after his vehicle rammed into an electric pole after he lost balance on the wheels near Kapila Bhima chhak under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district.

In the fifth incident, a woman was crushed to death under a speeding truck near Bediapali square under Begunia policy limits.

In the last incident, a man was killed after being hit by a speeding car near Baliguda in Kandhamal district.

