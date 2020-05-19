covid cases in Odisha
8 new COVID19 cases detected in Kendrapara: Collector 

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: Eight new cases have been reported from Kendrapara district, informed collector Samarth Verma today.

Verma said that 6 cases have been detected from Derabishi while 2 cases were reported from Mahakalapada.

“All of them have returned from other States and were in quarantine centers. They are now being shifted to COVID hospital for treatment, ” he said.

With the detection of 8 fresh Coronavirus cases, the total number of positive cases in the district have reportedly went to 38.

