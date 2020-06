8 More Test Positive For COVID 19 In Odisha’s Khordha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Khordha district on Thursday. District Magistrate of Khordha intimated about it in a tweet today.

The tweet reads, “Eight new cases are tested positive today.”

Eight new cases are tested positive today. — DMkhordha (@DMKhordha) June 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, as many as 90 fresh Covid positive patients reported in the state.