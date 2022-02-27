8 More Patients Succumb To Covid In Odisha: H&FW Dept

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees eight Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday taking the death toll to 9,064.

The department has informed that the list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 47 years old Female of Angul District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

2. A 72 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease, Acute Myocardial Infarction & Chronic Kidney Disease.

3. A 54 years old Male of Balasore District.

4. A 61 years old Female of Bhubaneswar District who was also suffering from Hypertension and Arthritis.

5. A 65 years old Female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Bronchial Asthma & Diabetes Mellitus.

6. A 36 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Liver Cirrhosis.

7. A 71 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Pulmonary Tuberculosis & Diabetes Mellitus.

8. A 76 years old Female of Sambalpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension.