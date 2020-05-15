8 More Patients Recover From COVID19 In Odisha, Recovered Cases Reach 166

Bhubaneswar: Another 8 patients have recovered from COVID19 in Odisha and are being discharged informed the Health and Family Welfare Department (H&FW Dept.) of the Government.

The division of the recovered cases in Odisha are as follows:

4 are from Jajpur

2 are from Bhadrak

1 is from Balasore

1 is from Keonjhar

It is noteworthy that, 15 patients had recovered from COVID19 yesterday and were discharged informed the. All the recovered persons belonged to Jajpur district.

The number of recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 166.