8 more COVID patients die in Odisha, check details

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department today.

The health department, in its Twitter handle, informed that one death case was reported from Balasore district while two each case have been detected from Ganjam and Puri district. The rest three COVID deaths were reported from Khurda district.

With the death of the 8 COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,055.

Here are the details of the deceased COVID patients:

  1. A 68 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Post Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty status, Left ventricular function.
  2. A 53 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.
  3. A 53 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.
  4. A 57 years old Male of Khurda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Benign prostatic hyperplasia, Hypothyroidism, Chronic Kidney Disease.
  5. A 73 years old Male of Khurda District who was also suffering from Hypertension.
  6. A 79 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.
  7. A 63 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.
  8. A 47 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease.

It is to be noted here that as many as 609 Covid-19 positive cases including 122 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected in the State in the last 24 hours.

