8-month-old found dead inside water tank in Odisha’s Bhadrak: murder suspected

Bhadrak: An eight month old infant was found drowned inside the roof top water tank of a house in Mrugnayani village under Chandbali police limits in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday.

Mother of the deceased alleged that her elder sister in law and mother in law killed the baby. A case has been lodged in this matter at Chandbali Police Station.

As per reports, Mitarani Rout had gone outside to wash the utensils while her eight year old daughter was sleeping in the house. She could not find her daughter after returning home. Accordingly, she searched nook and corner of the house and found the infant in the roof top water tank. The victim was rushed to Chandbali CHC where the doctor declared her brought dead.

Mother of the deceased and her family members alleged that Mitarani’s elder sister in law (wife of her husband’s elder brother) and mother in law killed the infant. They argued that when she had left her daughter inside the house how come she went to the roof. She complained that earlier also the two were torturing her.

A case was lodged in Chandbali Police Station in this matter. Police reached the spot and started investigation. Police have detained mother in law of Mitarani.