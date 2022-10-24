8 members of Inter-district looters’ gang busted in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: As many as 8 members of inter-district looters gang have been arrested by the Nayagarh police here in Odisha today.

As per sources, amongst the arrested looters, two accused have been identified as gold traders by profession. Notably, the looters were selling the stolen ornaments to the nabbed traders, .

The police have seized the theft gold ornaments worth 30 lakhs and silver ornaments from the looter’s possession.

According to reports, the looters gang travel to neighboring districts and commit theft. Besides, more than 10 cases have been registered on the looters name in different police stations, said sources.

According to preliminary investigation by the police, around 20 members are also involved with the looters gang. However, the police have managed to nab 6 members of the gang along with the 2 gold traders.

Besides, they have been forwarded to the court following their arrest, and further investigation has been initiated to nab the other memerbs of the looters’ gang, informed by Nayagarh Superintendent Police (SP) Alekh Chandra Pahi.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident on September 21 this year, As many as four members of a looters’ gang were arrested by the Cuttack Sadar police. Later, they were forwarded to the court.