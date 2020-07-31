8 Injured In Group Clash Over Biryani In Odisha

Bhadrak: At least eight persons were injured and 5 two-wheelers were damaged after a group clash broke out at Jagannath Sahi under Dhusuri police limits in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the incident occured after some locals protested over the sale of stale food Biryani in the village.

However the situation turned ugly after the members of both the groups started pelting stones at each other and hitting each other with sticks and resorting to vandalism.

Following this, house, 5 two-wheelers were completely damaged and eight people were injured.

The injured were immediately rushed to District Head-quarters Hospital (DHH) in Bhadrak for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation.