8 injured in bus accident in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Karanjia: A bus accident has taken place in the morning hours on Thursday in Karanjia block of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha.

As many as eight (8) persons have been injured in the bus accident. The exact spot of the accident is Ghulghulia area under Mahuladiha police limits in Mayurbhanj

According to reports, the bus from Bhubaneswar was en-route Jharkhand with 40 passengers on board. The driver allegedly lost control over the wheels and turned turtle after hitting a roadside tree.

The locals saw the accident and immediately rushed to save the passengers. They informed the local police. The police rushed to help the passengers.

The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. Further details awaited.