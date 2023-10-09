8 from Odisha still missing in Sikkim floods, families seek government help

Bhubaneswar: In the Sikkim flash floods, as many as eight Odias are missing in Sikkim floods till now, said reliable reports on Monday.

Among the eight people who are still missing, there are as many as five people from Dehenknal district. Among them there is one from Dhenkanal district Chimney, brother and sister from Ankranthipur village, one from Kandbindha village, one from Dhenkanal town.

It is worth mentioning that as many as seven friends went to Sikkim for a trip and there was no trace of them after the flood.

Out of these seven students, three students are from Dhenkanal, two students are from Choudwar and one is from Bhubaneshwar. These are all engineering students.

Chandrashekhar Singh, who was one among the seven who had travelled to Sikkim of Sadar police station limits in Chimney village of Dhenkanal, is missing after the flood.

The last time the family spoke to Chandrashekhar was at 9 pm on the October 2. Since then there is no contact of the family with the boy or his friends, the family has sought the help of the District Collector. The parents has pleaded for the rescue of their son.

Similarly, it has been reported that three people were trapped in Gangtok after the severe flood. The families of the Odias missing in Sikkim floods have appealed the government to take necessary action to trace their loved ones.

