8-feet long python rescued while swallowing goat in Angul

Angul: An eight-feet long python was rescued while swallowing a goat by forest service personnel in Odisha’s Angul district on Thursday. The incident has come to the fore from Saradhapur village of the district.

According to sources, a youth, identified as Narendra Pradhan of Purunagarh area of the village went to graze goats when he saw a python on the roadside. After some time, he noticed that the huge snake was swallowing one of his goats. He got afraid and immediately informed the snake helpline members.

After receiving information about the incident, snake-catcher Biswa Ranjan along with his team reached the spot and tried to rescue the goat from the snake. However, by the time they reached the goat had died.

Soon, the forest service personnel also reached the spot and took the large snake with them. Later, they released the reptile in a dense forest area.

Though scared, the villagers rushed to the spot to have a glance of the big snake.