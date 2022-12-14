8 feet long python rescued in Puri district of Odisha

Puri: An eight feet long python was rescued in Puri district of Odisha on Wednesday. The snake was rescued in the Samangara village under Penthakata Marine Police Station limit.

As per reports, some locals first witnessed the python in the paddy field which was heading towards the village. Soon, they informed the Forest Department about it.

After getting information Balukhanda Range officer Benudhar Behera reached the spot along with other Forest Department officials. They caught the python and later released it at a lonely place into the forest at the Balukhanda sanctuary.

Last month two pythons had been rescued in Keonjhar district from the Royal Palace in the old town area. One of these pythons was 12 feet long while the other was 7 feet long. The snakes were later released into a lonely place.