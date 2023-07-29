8 feet long python rescued in Odisha’s Dhenkanal dist, vomited 10 ducks, watch

Dhenkanal: An 8 feet long python was rescued from a firm house in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Saturday. Astonishingly, the giant snake had swallowed 10 ducks. The incident took place in the Lambodarpur village in Dhenkanal Sadar block.

As per reports, the owner of the Shree Krishna Farm house in Lambodarpur village saw the snake hidden under a rock. It was seen that the snake was not in a position to even move.

After witnessing the python, he immediately informed the Snake Helpline. The members of the Snake Helpline immediately came to the firm house and rescued the snake. They brought it to an open space and kept it on the ground.

It was seen that the giant snake could not move. However, after sometime it vomited a number of birds one after one. It was seen that the python vomited as many as 10 duck bodies.

The people present on the spot were astonished to witness this rare sight. Now, the incident has become the topic of discussion in the area.

Later, the snake helpline members took away the snake with them and released it at a lonely place in the Megha forest area.