8-feet-long Python rescued from house in Odisha

Rajnagar: An eight-feet-long python has been rescued from Ghadiyamal village in Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district in Odisha on Tuesday.

The serpent was spotted inside the house of a person identified as Fulidhar Pradhan, his family saw a huge python and was scared. After chasing away the snake from their house, it went into a bush just outside their house.

The family informed the forest department about this development. The forest department led by forester Prashant Kumar Singh reached the spot and caught the snake. The forest officials said that the snake is around eight-feet-long.

After the snake was rescued it was released in the nearby forest, said reports.