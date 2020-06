8 Districts Of Odisha To Experience Lightning And Thunderstorms

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over eight districts of Odisha informed the Regional Met Department.

The following districts might receive rainfall:

Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm